Overnight fire destroys unoccupied Daytona Beach home

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a large fire that destroyed an unoccupied Daytona Beach home Tuesday, investigators said.

Daytona Beach Fire said crews were called to the home along Jefferson Street just before 1 a.m. after receiving calls from neighbors who saw smoke billowing from the roof.

Officials said crews were able to contain the flames and keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

No one was injured by the fire, and the cause has not yet been determined, according to a tweet from the fire department.