Police identify woman killed in deadly Lee Road crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police identified one of two people killed in a crash on Lee Road Thursday, which they say was caused by a driver speeding away from a traffic stop.

Stephanie Lynn Marshall, 50, died when her 2014 brown Nissan Altima was hit in the westbound lanes of Lee Road by a 2008 gold Chevrolet Impala just after 10 a.m., according to police. Investigators said a passenger in the Chevy Impala was also killed in the crash, but their identity has not yet been released.

According to a news release, the driver of the gold Impala was speeding in the eastbound lanes of Lee Road but lost control on a curve. After losing control, the Impala jumped the median and slammed into Marshall’s car, records show. The Impala then hit a white Ford F350 truck and, records show, that pick-up truck then hit a white Nissan Sentra.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed that prior to the crash, deputies attempted to stop a gold Chevrolet Impala at the BP gas station near Lee Road and John Young Parkway. The driver fled the gas station, but deputies did not pursue per OCSO policy.

The driver of the pickup had some minor injuries and the fourth driver, in the Sentra, was not hurt, according to police.

The driver of the Impala was badly hurt and taken to the hospital, but police have not released their name or said whether they will face any charges.