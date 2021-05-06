Mostly Cloudy icon
Double fatal crash closes Lee Road near Edgewater Drive in Orlando

Lee Road closed in area

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

A crash is investigated on Lee Road in Orlando.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A double fatal crash has prompted authorities to close Lee Road in Orlando.

The wreck, which involved at least three vehicles, was reported on Lee Road between Edgewater Drive and Orange Blossom Trail. Lee Road is closed in the area.

Orlando police tweeted that two adults died in the wreck and a third adult was critically injured. A fourth victim was taken to AdventHealth Orlando, police said.

Orlando fire crews and police are at the scene.

