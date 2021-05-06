Man running from car after crash on I-95 fatally struck by another vehicle, troopers say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County man crashed into a vehicle on Interstate 95 and was fatally struck by another vehicle after running toward a median, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 24-year-old man driving a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer was heading north on I-95 Wednesday around 10:35 p.m. when he hit the back of a 2020 Jeep Compass.

After the crash, the FHP said the driver of the Lancer left his car and tried to run toward the median before being hit by a 2017 Chevy Malibu. Then, a 1997 Lexus ES heading northbound hit the Compass, as it remained in the road, as well as a 2013 Honda Civic.

According to troopers, the 45-year-old driver of the Jeep and the 35-year-old driver of the Lexus suffered minor injuries. The other drivers were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.