Suspect drove her car into woman over ‘relationship drama,’ Brevard deputies say

MIMS, Fla. – A woman said a 25-year-old Mims woman intentionally hit her with a car due to recent “relationship drama,” according to Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Tremetria Zanay Max Kent is facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to deputies.

The incident happened in the area of Highway 1 and Highway 46 in Mims. The victim told deputies she was attempting to cross the road and Kent began driving toward her.

Deputies said after Kent hit her with the car, the victim rolled across the hood of the vehicle and landed on the road.

The sheriff’s office said Kent left the scene and the victim sustained road rash to her left knee and three of her toes on her left foot. The victim also had a cut on the right side of her face, according to deputies.

The victim said Kent intentionally hit her with the car due to recent problems between the two in regards to “relationship drama.”

A witness at the scene also corroborated the victim’s statement, according to the sheriff’s office.