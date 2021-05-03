Man arrested in Cape Canaveral bar shooting claims self-defense, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The gunman who shot another man after a fight outside a bar Friday claims it was an act of self-defense, according to Brevard County deputies.

The shooting happened at the Slide Inn bar in Cape Canaveral on North Atlantic Avenue. Deputies said, Robert Landrum, 56, was in a verbal and physical fight with Christopher McKlem in the parking lot of the bar.

During the fight, investigators said Landrum reached into his car and pulled out a revolver from a pocket on the door and shot McKlem in the stomach.

The victim made his way back into the bar and told others there he was shot, records show. Landrum drove off in his car, a 2008 black Nissan Sentra, but was followed by a witness, according to the arrest report.

McKlem was taken to the hospital, deputies did not give an update on his condition.

Landrum arrived back at the bar and was met by deputies. He was arrested but wanted to speak with deputies at the scene, records show. Landrum told investigators that McKlem had punched him several times during their fight and that he feared for his life when he retrieved his revolver and shot the victim, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said they saw no marks, cuts or bruises on Landrum. He was taken to the Brevard County jail on a charge of attempted murder.