Man injured during deputy-involved shooting in Lake County

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a deputy-involved shooting in Lake County on Sunday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of the armed man being in a horse pasture in the area of 43340 Cooter Pond Road in DeLand at 1:15 p.m., deputies said.

When deputies arrived, the man fled on foot into a wooded area, where he was shot, according to deputies.

The man was transported to a hospital to treat his injuries.

The shooting will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, according to deputies.