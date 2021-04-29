Man driving suspect vehicle in homicide investigation led officers on 90 mph pursuit, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man driving a Ford that was considered a suspect vehicle in a homicide investigation led officers on a 90 mph pursuit for 20 minutes then afterward apologized and offered to fix the damage he caused, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Records show on March 11, an undercover officer was conducting surveillance on a dark green 2000 Ford Excursion with a missing front grill because it matched the description of a vehicle used in a shooting.

[TRENDING: Cruises could resume in July | This K-9 is stopping child abuse. Here’s how | Scohol? Sign painted incorrectly]

Ad

Authorities have not provided information about which shooting or when it occurred.

The officer said around 10:30 a.m., he noticed Elijah Wilson and another man were at a home on Cottage Hill Road conducting work on a dirt bike while going in and out of the Ford.

Afraid that they would destroy any potential evidence in the vehicle, the officer decided to place his undercover vehicle in front of the Ford and activate his lights, according to the affidavit.

Records show Wilson got in the Ford, put it in reverse and repeatedly backed into a fence until it came down so he could drive through it into an empty lot.

Police said Wilson drove around there until he realized he had nowhere to go and turned around, went through another fence and drove onto Cottage Hill Road as several other police vehicles joined in the pursuit.