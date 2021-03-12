Orlando police arrest man after pursuit related to homicide investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say they’ve made an arrest in a pursuit that stemmed from a homicide investigation.

The chase happened Thursday, although police have not yet provided details about where it began or where it ended. A News 6 viewer reported seeing dozens of patrol vehicles speeding westbound on Interstate 4 near the exit for Disney Springs.

Records show Elijah Wilson was arrested Thursday on charges related to the pursuit: fleeing and eluding, failure to obey a law enforcement order to stop, driving with a suspended or revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

He was booked into the Osceola County Jail.

Police said the homicide investigation is ongoing and they can’t release further details.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.