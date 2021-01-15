Driver who injured West Melbourne officer caught after crashing Jeep during chase, police say

Wanted: West Melbourne police are seeking this man and the Jeep he was driving.

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – Police in West Melbourne say a man driving a Jeep with stolen tags accused of injuring an officer was captured Friday afternoon in Rockledge after he crashed the vehicle fleeing authorities.

West Melbourne Sgt. Graig Erenstoft said police were called to Coastal Lane and US-192 around 8 a.m. Friday for a report of a driver passed out at the wheel. When officers arrived they found a black Jeep Gladiator truck and the driver inside was uncooperative, according to the news release.

Officers said they attempted to remove the white male from the vehicle but the driver put the Jeep in gear and accelerated while officers were still near the vehicle. As a result, one of the officers was “violently thrown” into a boat trailer waiting at the intersection traffic light. Authorities said the officer was injured but did not disclose the extend of his or her injuries.

[TRENDING: Can Trump run for president again? | New $1,400 stimulus checks? | Fla. begins COVID vaccine appointment system]

Authorities shared images of the driver and Jeep Friday morning in an attempt to locate the man.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports the driver was taken into custody in Rockledge around noon after leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

About noon, a contingent of police vehicles chased the Jeep north on Murrell Road in Rockledge. The Jeep flipped sideways, and the suspect fled on foot before he was taken into custody, Erenstoft said.

“We do have a male who we believe is our suspect in custody. He was involved in a vehicle crash at the end of our pursuit,” Erenstoft told Florida Today.

Wanted: West Melbourne police are seeking this man and the Jeep he was driving. (WKMG 2021)

Police said the tag, FL-134YNH, was recently reported stolen. According to the news release, the Jeep was black with a red bumper and red rims.

Police described the driver as middle-aged, white with light brown or red long hair and a beard. The department released several images showing the man and the vehicle from the encounter.

His name has not been released yet.