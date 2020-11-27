Video shows police chase, arrest of man wanted in fatal Daytona Beach shooting

SANFORD, Fla. – A 36-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Daytona Beach was arrested Thanksgiving night after a police chase in Seminole County, sheriff’s officials said.

Jermaine Antone Jackson was arrested on charges of knowingly driver with a suspended license, fleeing and eluding at a high rate of speed and possession of a controlled substance.

Jackson is accused of shooting and killing Warrick Williams, 43, Wednesday night while Williams was playing cards, according to Daytona Beach police. The motive in the shooting has not been released.

Daytona Beach police Deputy Chief Jennifer Whittet told News 6 the arrest was important.

“We didn’t know his mental status,” she said. “We didn’t know if he was out to get other people. We didn’t know if he was going to get into a shootout with police.”

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Daytona Beach police alerted deputies Thursday night that Jackson was entering Seminole County as a passenger in a gold 2012 Chevrolet utility vehicle.

Whittet told News 6 police learned Jackson would likely be in a vehicle matching that description, which they first spotted on Interstate 4 heading toward Seminole County.

“It was an anonymous tip about a vehicle, which led to his arrest,” she said. “Anything that comes out, if the community knows any little piece of anything, details like that may be very important to us.”

Daytona Beach police stopped the vehicle at West Airport Blvd and West State Route 46 in Sanford and the driver, a 45-year-old woman, got out of the vehicle, a sheriff’s report said. Jackson entered the driver’s seat, however, and sped off, according to authorities, who then gave chase with their lights and sirens activated.

Deputy Chief Whittet said the woman will likely not face charges.

Jackson drove through downtown Sanford at a high rate of speed while ignoring traffic signals and putting others in danger, according to sheriff’s officials.

A deputy used his cruiser to block Jackson’s vehicle, but Jackson ran away, officials said. He was arrested a short time later after jumping into the water near the front entrance of the Park at Ravello apartments, authorities said.

Jackson was booked into the Seminole County jail.

It’s not clear when Jackson will face homicide charges in Volusia County in connection to Williams’ shooting death.