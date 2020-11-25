Arrest made after man fatally shot during card game in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Another shooting has been reported in Daytona Beach, marking the fifth reported in just days, according to police.

Daytona Beach police confirmed the latest shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday inside a building at 822 Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.

According to police, at least three people were playing a card game inside the building when someone busted down the door.

Records show the victim, 43-year-old Warrick Williams, entered the business and got into a fight with the suspect, Jermaine Antone Jackson, and during the argument Jackson shot and killed Williams.

Police said Jackson fled the scene, but authorities announced Thursday that he was arrested in Seminole County. Details about his arrest have not been released.

Wednesday’s shooting marked the fifth since Saturday morning, according to police.

“A day before Thanksgiving and this is what we’re dealing with,” Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young said. “It’s disgraceful what’s going on.”

In four days, eight people have been shot and three people have died from gunfire in Daytona Beach.

Police chief said there have been

Three men were injured early Saturday morning when a fight escalated into a shooting on Martin Luther King Boulevard Jr., according to the police department.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man was fatally shot during a large fight Saturday morning, according to police.

Records show the fight and shooting happened in the 800 block of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard around 11:30 a.m., killing Chad Givens.

On Monday night, a fatal shooting was reported on North Caroline Street, about a half-mile north of International Speedway Boulevard and a mile west of Ridgewood Avenue.

Police said the men involved in that shooting, who are relatives, were engaged in an argument inside a home and it led to one shot being fired. Investigators said the victim died at the scene.

Young said investigators don’t believe Wednesday’s shooting is related to the others that happened nearby.

While Young said there is no connection between the recent shootings, he believes the holiday season may be an additional stress factor as the area saw a similar spike in gun violence last year around the same time.

“We will solve this. We will solve all of these. But what we got to do is figure out how to prevent them,” Young said. “That’s what we got to figure out.”

Crime statistics for Daytona Beach from Jan. 1 to Nov. 14 compared to the same time last year show an increase in gun violence overall.

24 people shot in 2019

48 people shot in 2020

154 firearm offenses in 2019

174 firearm offenses in 2020

Young said the department is working with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and is stepping up patrol in areas where there’s an increase in violence.

“The only positive to this one is we have gotten a lot of cooperation because I think everybody down here is tired of this, so we already know exactly who we are looking for,” Young said of the most recent shooting.