Florida deputy killed while setting up stop sticks during pursuit

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday afternoon, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Michael Magli was killed setting up stop sticks during a pursuit on East Lake Road in Tarpon Springs.

He is survived by his wife and his two kids, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to Deputy Magli’s family during this difficult time. Please keep them along with our PCSO family in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.