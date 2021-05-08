26-year-old pedestrian dies in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the man was in the westbound lane of County Road 42 near the intersection of SE 254th Ave. when an SUV was also traveling westbound.

Troopers said the front of the SUV then hit the pedestrian, leaving the driver uninjured.

The FHP said the 26-year-old man died as a result of his injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.