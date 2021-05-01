Pedestrian dies after Orange County crash involving pick-up truck, troopers say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died after getting hit by a pick-up truck on John Young Parkway near State Road 408 Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 74-year-old man driving a 2003 Ford pick-up truck was heading north on John Young Parkway around 10 p.m. when the pedestrian was crossing the road and went into the path of the truck.

The front of the truck hit the man, who was later taken to the hospital where he died, according to the FHP. The driver did not have any injuries.

Troopers said the man has not been identified yet. It is unclear whether the man was crossing at a crosswalk.

The crash remains under investigation.