Fatal crash closes Orange County road

The FHP investigates a fatal crash involving two vehicles in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted the Florida Highway Patrol to close a major roadway in Orange County.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred around 6:55 a.m. Wednesday at Plymouth Sorrento and Bosh roads.

The FHP said one victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. Another victim was taken to the hospital, troopers said.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Plymouth Sorrento are closed in the area.

Video from Sky 6 shows a white pickup truck and a gray car, both with front-end damage, but details about the crash have not been released.