Man driving scooter killed in crash on Colonial Drive in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man driving a scooter was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Colonial Drive in Orlando on Wednesday.

The crash happened about 1,000 feet east of John Young Parkway.

Orlando police said the driver of the scooter was rushed to a local hospital after the crash and was pronounced dead at the medical facility.

Officers said eastbound traffic on Colonial Drive from John Young Parkway to Tampa Avenue was closed while police investigated the scene.

The name of the man killed in the crash has not been released at this time.