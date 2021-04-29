34-year-old motorcyclist dies in Winter Garden crash

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle Thursday morning, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

The crash happened at about 11:25 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 434 and Hayes Road.

Police didn’t say what caused the crash, only that it involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The rider, who was ejected from the motorcycle, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for critical injuries. He died shortly after noon.

He was identified Thursday evening as 34-year-old Charles L. Cobb, of Winter Park.