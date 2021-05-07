89-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by car in Orange City, officers say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – An 89-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car early Friday morning, according to the Orange City Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash around 4 a.m. in the 600 block of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway, which was closed as the department began investigating.

[TRENDING: Track uncertain path of rocket falling to Earth | Video: Man steals 2 police cruisers | Mom who gave birth on flight didn’t know she was prego]

Ad

Orange City police said officers saw the man, identified as Armando C. Brazzoni, in the road after being hit by the car. He was later taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

The driver of the car was uninjured in the crash, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Joshua Hoffman at 386-775-5474.