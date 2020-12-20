29-year-old DeLand driver killed in Orange City crash

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – The driver of a pickup truck died in a single-vehicle crash in Orange City early Sunday. according to police.

Orange City police said the crash took place shortly before 1 a.m. near Veterans Memorial Parkway and Monastery Avenue.

According to a news release, Orange City police and fire rescue crews arrived at the scene and found that the driver of a Chevy S-10 pickup truck had been thrown from the vehicle after the truck veered off the roadway and flipped.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Hayden Hatcher, of DeLand, died at the scene, officials said in the release.

The roadway was shut down for several hours after the crash, according to police.

Details on what caused Hatcher’s truck to leave the road were not immediately available.

Orange City police said they’re still investigating the crash and anyone with information is asked to call 386-775-5474.