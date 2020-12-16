Plea deal possible in DUI crash that killed 21-year-old UCF student

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man accused of hitting and killing a University of Central Florida student while driving under the influence could reach a plea deal Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Yousuf Hasan struck 21-year-old London Harrell in June 2019. Harrell died days later at a hospital.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Hasan attempted to make a left turn from Alafaya Trail onto Mendel Drive and turned directly into a Honda Accord. Minutes later, Hasan was traveling on the shoulder of Napiers Circle when he hit Harrell as she was walking in a grassy area, the FHP said.

Yousuf Hasan.

Investigators said Hasan was found passed out behind his car.

Hasan was arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash with death and vehicular homicide.

Hasan, who’s due in court Wednesday afternoon in Orange County, has been out of jail on bond since last year.

The court hearing is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.