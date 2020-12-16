60ºF

Fatal Turnpike crash investigated in Orange County

Wreck reported near John Young Parkway

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

At least one person was killed Tuesday in a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Orange County, officials said.

The crash was reported near John Young Parkway.

Investigators have not released any details about the fatal crash.

