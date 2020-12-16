Fatal Turnpike crash investigated in Orange County

At least one person was killed Tuesday in a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Orange County, officials said.
The crash was reported near John Young Parkway.
Investigators have not released any details about the fatal crash.
At least one person was killed Tuesday in a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Orange County, officials said.
The crash was reported near John Young Parkway.
Investigators have not released any details about the fatal crash.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.