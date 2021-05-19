Person struck by train in Orange County

A person was struck by a train in Orange County.

LOCKHART, Fla. – A person was struck by a train Tuesday night in Orange County, officials said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Lake Lockhart Drive near Edgewater Drive.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the victim was taken to a hospital, but his or her condition has not been released.

No other details have been released.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.