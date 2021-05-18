Deputies arrest teen wanted in killing of Orange County mother

Ja’Quarius McCray is facing charges of first-degree murder with a gun and attempted first-degree murder with a gun in the death of 36-year-old Roxana Sanchez.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies said they arrested a teen wanted in the killing of an Orange County mother.

The sheriff’s office said they worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to make an arrest in the case.

ARRESTED, for the shooting death of Roxana Sanchez: Ja’Quarius Sentel McCray, 17, on charges of 1st Degree Murder with a Firearm & Attempted 1st Degree Murder. Detectives still looking for 2nd suspect. @CrimelineFL reward doubled to $10K by @FLSheriffs. Please call with any info pic.twitter.com/o5aLEL6iWB — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 18, 2021

Deputies said they are still looking for a second person involved in the murder of Sanchez.

Anyone with information on her murder is asked to call Crimeline and callers may be eligible for a $10,000 reward.

Back on May 8, investigators responded to the 10000 block of Lecon Branch Court in reference to a shooting.

Deputies found Sanchez when they responded to the scene.

Sanchez was rushed to a hospital where she later died from her injuries from the shooting.