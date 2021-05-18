Clear icon
Local News

Deputies arrest teen wanted in killing of Orange County mother

Deputies said they are still looking for a second person involved in the murder of Sanchez

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Orange County
crime
Ja’Quarius McCray is facing charges of first-degree murder with a gun and attempted first-degree murder with a gun in the death of 36-year-old Roxana Sanchez.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies said they arrested a teen wanted in the killing of an Orange County mother.

Ja’Quarius McCray is facing charges of first-degree murder with a gun and attempted first-degree murder with a gun in the death of 36-year-old Roxana Sanchez.

The sheriff’s office said they worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to make an arrest in the case.

Deputies said they are still looking for a second person involved in the murder of Sanchez.

Anyone with information on her murder is asked to call Crimeline and callers may be eligible for a $10,000 reward.

Back on May 8, investigators responded to the 10000 block of Lecon Branch Court in reference to a shooting.

Deputies found Sanchez when they responded to the scene.

Sanchez was rushed to a hospital where she later died from her injuries from the shooting.

