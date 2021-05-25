66-year-old Titusville woman killed in Orange County crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 66-year-old Titusville woman was killed in a crash in Orange County around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened in the area of Goldenrod Road and Azalea Cove Circle in Orlando.

Troopers said the Titusville woman was driving a sedan eastbound on Azalea Cove Circle and a 39-year-old Orlando man was driving an SUV southbound on Goldenrod Road.

[TRENDING: When to see the supermoon eclipse | 80 yearbook photos of girls edited by school | Nearly naked woman arrested after high-speed chase]

Ad

Investigators said the Titusville woman attempted to make a left turn to travel north onto Goldenrod Road and turned into the path of the SUV.

The front of the SUV hit the left side of the sedan, according to FHP.

The Titusville woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The crash is under investigation.