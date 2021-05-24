First arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old girl, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl who is the niece of Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill, the department said Monday in a news release.

Tavyiah King, 16, was shot May 2 near the Wawa gas station at North John Young Parkway and Silver Star Road. Officers first responded to the gas station for reports of a shooting but said they found King nearby in the 3600 block of Silver Star Road. She was then taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where she later died, according to police.

Investigators with the department’s fugitive investigative unit arrested Jacarious Jermaine Jevonte Simpson, 18, on Friday in Lake County. He is charged with third-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

Orlando Police Department officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely forthcoming.

“Detectives are diligently working on several leads and they hope to make additional arrests in this case,” OPD said in a statement. “As always, the community played an essential role, as many of its members made that anonymous phone call to Crimeline, providing vital information that is helping our detectives bring justice for Tavyiah and her family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or visit Crimeline.org to leave a tip anonymously.

More details surrounding the shooting have not yet been released.

King’s mom, Alisha Rodriquez, said the teen was leaving a party with friends, riding in a car when somehow it came under fire. Rodriguez said her daughter was not the intended target.

King turned 16 in January and was a sophomore at Evans High School. Rodriguez is begging anyone who knows something about the fatal shooting to come forward.