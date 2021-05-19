$950,000 in illegal drugs seized during Orlando drug bust

Nearly $1,000,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in an Orlando drug bust, according to the police department.

Police said people in the Orlando community called Crimeline about the traffic and sale of narcotics in two homes on the 3300 block of Fitzgerald Drive.

The homes are west of John Young Parkway and north of Church Street.

Officers said on May 11 warrants were served at the homes.

Police recovered the following illegal drugs:

7,788 grams of methamphetamine

942 grams of MDMA

192 grams of cannabis

2 loaded handguns

1 loaded assault rifle

Army-issued body armor

Nearly $3,000 in cash

Police said the street value of the drugs seized is $950,000.