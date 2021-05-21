Can’t drive 55: Speed limit increased to 60 mph on SR-408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Drivers will notice a new change on State Road 408.

The speed limit is increasing from 55 mph to 60 mph from Kirkman Road to Chickasaw Trail.

Starting Thursday, dozens of signs were being updated on the 12-mile stretch.

Transportation officials said the change is to improve safety for all drivers after they noticed an increase in crashes caused by fast vehicles coming up on slower ones.

Board members with the Central Florida Expressway Authority voted unanimously to increase the speed limit in February after a study found 85% of cars were already traveling 66 to 78 mph.

Transportation officials said they will do a follow-up study on the new change.