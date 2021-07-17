Crash kills 1, injures 4 others in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed and four others were injured, including a 2-year-old child, in a three-vehicle crash Friday night in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said two cars were traveling eastbound on State Road 40, just east of SE 197th Terrace Road, around 10:40 p.m. A car was behind a second vehicle on SR-40 and the third vehicle was heading westbound on the road.

The FHP said one of the two cars heading eastbound attempted to pass and entered the westbound lanes, hitting the front of the car still in the eastbound lane, colliding with the third vehicle and caught fire. The 40-year-old Sanford man who was driving the car that caught fire was not wearing a seatbelt and is in critical condition, according to the crash report.

The vehicle traveling westbound was carrying two 17-year-old girls and a 2-year-old boy. The driver, a 17-year-old, was not wearing a seatbelt and died as a result of the crash, according to the FHP. The other 17-year-old girl, who was a passenger, had serious injuries and the 2-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The 55-year-old Deltona woman driving the other vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.