Crash kills 1, sends 6 to hospital in Seminole County, troopers say

Crash kills 1, sends 6 to hospital in Seminole County, FHP says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County killed one person and sent six others to the hospital overnight Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said two vehicles crashed in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near State Road 46.

According to the FHP, six people were taken to the hospital and one person died on scene.

Details of what led up to the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.