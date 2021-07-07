Driver loses control, dies in crash on US-1 in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died Wednesday morning after she lost control on an exit ramp and her SUV was struck by a truck on U.S. 1 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said a 65-year-old Indialantic woman was entering the exit ramp from Pineda Causeway onto U.S. 1 when she lost control of her Toyota SUV and went into the northbound lanes.

Troopers said a truck hit the right side of the Toyota.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died, officials said.

According to a crash report, the woman was wearing a seat belt.

The FHP said a 49-year-old Palm Bay man driving the truck suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.