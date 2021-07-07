Overturned semi creates backups on I-95 in Brevard County

(2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Overturned semi-truck creates backups on I-95 in Brevard County.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An overturned semi-truck is creating backups Wednesday morning in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Brevard County.

The crash happened near mile marker 183, near Eau Gallie Boulevard in Melbourne.

[TRENDING: Deputy suspended over TikTok videos | Fla. teacher arrested in Capitol riot | Grizzly bear kills bicyclist]

The Brevard County Fire Rescue tweeted Wednesday morning that the semi leaked fuel, and crews are working to remove the truck from the interstate.

Ad

Video from traffic cameras show vehicles moving slowly by in one outside lane.