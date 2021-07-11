Mall at Millenia evacuated after bomb threat, police say

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at the Mall of Millenia on Saturday. The mall has been safely evacuated by mall security, police said.
Check back with ClickOrlando.com for further updates to this developing story.
