Fatal crash closes I-4 west near SR-528 in Orange County

Westbound traffic on I-4 being diverted to State Road 528. (Image: Florida Department of Transportation)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash on westbound Interstate 4 in Orange County is causing delays, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash took place on I-4 near State Road 528 around 10:45 a.m. and involved a 1999 Ford Explorer that overturned, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

[TRENDING: 1 dead in crash with ambulance | DeSantis parts with Trump | Arrest in country club triple slaying]

The man behind the wheel was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, according to the FHP. His name has not been released. According to troopers, he was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Ad

All westbound lanes were blocked following the crash. Around 12:15 p.m., cameras showed traffic being diverted to 528.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.