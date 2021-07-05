Driver, passenger killed in fiery Osceola County crash on I-4, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed overnight Monday in a crash on Interstate 4 after their vehicle struck a steel pole, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

The male driver of a Honda van was traveling on I-4 near mile marker 64 around 1:45 a.m. when troopers say the van left the roadway, hit a pole and caught on fire.

The driver, who has not been identified, and the male passenger later died at the hospital, according to the crash report. Due to the severity of their injuries, neither victim has been identified yet.

The crash remains under investigation.