Fireworks at the Fountain returns with an even bigger bang

ORLANDO, Fla. – The show is back on.

After a COVID-19 cancellation in 2020, Fireworks at the Fountain at Lake Eola is returning this weekend.

“It is bigger than in previous years,” said Emily Bailey, the communications and events coordinator for the city of Orlando. “We have just over 1,200 blasts that’ll go off over 20 minutes.”

[TRENDING: Tracking Hurricane Elsa | Billionaires both plan to fly to space| Freedom Week begins in Florida]

Ad

On Friday morning, several city of Orlando workers placed vendor tents around the park in preparation for the big event.

“We will have some bands playing here at the bandshell throughout the day, including the Orlando concert band who plays live to the fireworks display,” Bailey said. “Later tonight, we’re going to have the pyro company start to load in some of the barges that the actual fireworks will be set off from.”

On Sunday night, a display of hundreds of fireworks will light up the sky over downtown Orlando to celebrate 244 years of America’s independence.

“Para mi significa una fecha muy grande. Ya que este gran país me acogió a mi familia como unos hijos,” Ramón Martínez said.

Martínez left Cuba 17 years ago and said in his native language that it’s a very big date for him because this grand nation took him and his family in like its own sons.

For Chris Berríos, it will be a heartfelt day.

Ad

“I feel like it’s time to get out there and show ‘em what we do at Lake Eola,” Berríos said “It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a long rough year and it’s time. Time to have some fun out here.”

Evan Torres, 9, said he’s staying home with his mom but will still be having fun.

“I’m gonna play with a lot of fireworks and do a lot of smoke bombs and like those pop things,” Evan said.

The city said the in-person event will still have precautions due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

“We also have some of our vendor tents set up spaces out from each other to allow for a little bit more social distancing,” Bailey said.

Fireworks at the Fountain is happening Sunday at 9 p.m. News 6 is offering up to 15 different views of the display at ClickOrlando.com/fireworks. Get more information on how to watch here.