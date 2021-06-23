Here are the Central Florida cities hosting fireworks events around July 4

Firework celebrations are back this year for Fourth of July celebrations. In 2020, most city events were canceled and grand firework shows did not go off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But with the decline in coronavirus cases and with many Americans being vaccinated, local cities are back to hosting their grand events and fireworks will be lighting the sky once again.

Here’s a county-by-county guide to where you can find the best fireworks events.

Brevard County

Cocoa

The city of Cocoa is hosting a Symphony Under the Stars on July 4 at Cocoa Riverfront Park. The concert starts at 8 p.m. with fireworks following at 9:15 p.m.

Cocoa Beach

On July 3, fireworks will be set off over the ocean at Fischer Park at 9 p.m.

Melbourne

Head to Front Street Park on July 4 for fireworks at 9 p.m.

Palm Bay

Fireworks will be set off at 9 p.m. on July 4 from Fred Poppe Regional Park.

Port Canaveral

Ad

On Friday, July 2, in the Cove at Port Canaveral, fireworks will be set off over the harbor at 9 p.m.

Titusville

On July 4 at 9:15 p.m. there will be a fireworks display at Chain of Lakes Park.

Viera

Don’t miss fireworks on July 4 at 9 p.m. at USSSA Space Coast Complex.

Flagler County

Palm Coast

Fireworks in the Park is taking place on July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center. Fireworks will be set off around 9:15 p.m. next to City Hall.

Lake County

Clermont

Red, White & Boom is taking place at Waterfront Park in Clermont on July 4 starting at 7 p.m. The celebration ends with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Click here for more.

Eustis

Southern Brotherhood is hosting a celebration on July 3 with fireworks going off at 9 p.m. on Jay Street.

Leesburg

The City of Leesburg wants you to join them for a Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 at The Lakefront. Festivities start at 5 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9 p.m. Click here to more.

Ad

Minneola

Minneola is hosting a Freedom Fest on Friday, July 2, starting at 6 pm at Trailhead Park. Festivities will end with a fireworks display. Click here for more.

Mount Dora

Freedom on the Waterfront will be held this year on Saturday, July 3, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Gilbert Park and Elizabeth Evans Park. There will be live music, food trucks and fireworks. Click here for more.

Tavares

Tavares has a full day of fun planned at Wooten Park on July 4 with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.

Orange County

Apopka

Head to the Apopka Amphitheater for a July 4th celebration featuring a performance by Midnight Mayhem and fireworks starting at 9 p.m. Click here for more.

Ad

Avalon Park

Avalon Park is hosting a Fourth of July event with fireworks on July 4. The event starts at 5 p.m. with fireworks going off at 9 p.m. Click here for more.

Orlando

Fireworks at the Fountain is back at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando. The City of Orlando will host the event on July 4th.

“We will do social distancing best we can around the lake, we’ll have vendors space that along the path, and encourage people that are fully vaccinated that is fine to come without a mask, and if you’re not fully vaccinated we encourage you to wear masks,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

If you can’t make it to Lake Eola this year, News 6 will again broadcast the show on air, on ClickOrlando.com and on social media.

Ad

Winter Garden

The city of Winter Garden will end a weekend of celebration with a fireworks display on July 4 at 9:15 p.m. at Newton Park on Lake Apopka. For more event information, click here.

Osceola County

Kissimmee

There’s a two-day event in Kissimmee called Star-Spangled Weekend Celebration ending with fireworks on July 4 starting at 9:30 p.m. at the Promenade at Sunset Walk. Live bands, DJs, entertainment and food will be available both days and attendance is free to the public. Click here for more.

St. Cloud

The City of St. Cloud is hosing a Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 starting at 5 p.m. at the St. Cloud Lakefront. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Click here for more.

Ad

Seminole County

Altamonte Springs

For a second year in a row, Altamonte Springs has canceled its Red Hot & Boom fireworks show at Cranes Roost Park.

“We have more than 165,000 people just around Cranes Roost, and a total of 250,000 people right around the Uptown Altamonte area. We cannot ensure the safety of our visitors with that many people coming into Central Florida from other parts of Florida and other states. So we are not going to have Red Hot and Boom this year; we will move our entertainment to our social media platforms. We will be back with Red Hot and Boom next year. It was a really hard decision, but it is important for leaders to make the harder right decision than the easier wrong decision. We must lead by example,” Altamonte City Manager Franklin W. Martz, II wrote in an email.

Ad

Longwood

The City of Longwood is hosting its first ever Independence Day celebration on July 3. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, a Tom Petty tribute band, venders, food and fireworks at 9 p.m. Click here for more.

Oviedo

Freedom Fest is happening in Oviedo on July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. Fireworks will cap off the event. Click here for more.

Sanford

Sanford Star Spangled celebration is taking place July 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. along the Riverwalk. Fireworks will be set off just after sunset over Lake Monroe.

Winter Springs

Winter Springs’ Celebration of Freedom is taking place July 4 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will cap off the night at Central Winds Park. Click here for more.

Ad

Volusia County

Edgewater

The city of Edgewater will host a July 4 event featuring music, vendors, food and fireworks that go off at dusk at the western end of Hawks Park.

DeBary

DeBary announced in late March it was bringing back its fireworks show for the Fourth of July. The Freedom Fest on July 4 will be held at Gemini Springs Park with the fun starting at 4 p.m.

“We do have the ability to limit attendance, but we hope we don’t have to go that route,” said Jason Schaitz, the city’s Parks and Recreation director.

Deltona

Head to Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex on July 4 for fireworks that will start at 9:15 p.m.

Lake Helen

Lake Helen want to help you celebrate with a Fourth of July celebration on July 4 featuring fireworks starting at 9 p.m. at Black Park.

Ad

Orange City

Orange City is setting off fireworks at 9:15 p.m. on July 4 at Valentine Park. Festivities start at 5 p.m. with a kids zone, band and food.

Ormond Beach

On July 4, Ormond Beach will be have fireworks at 9 p.m. at Rockefeller Gardens.

News Smyrna Beach

New Smyrna announced its fireworks show was returning this year to Riverside Park. On July 4, fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. at Riverside Park.

Port Orange

At City Center Park on July 4 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. attendees can enjoy live music, a kids zone, food trucks, beer garden, classic car show and fireworks to cap off the night at 9 p.m.