Altamonte Springs cancels Red Hot & Boom fireworks show for second year in a row

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Looking forward to 2022, the City of Altamonte Springs announced Wednesday its Red Hot & Boom fireworks show will be canceled for the second year in a row.

The huge event, which typically attracts 250,000 people, was first canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City and @xl1067 have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Red Hot & Boom. We understand how important this event is to those who have frequented Red Hot & Boom over the years, and we hope to create new memories with you all in 2022. #LiveAltamonte #iHeartRadio pic.twitter.com/iNK3zW7H7K — Altamonte Springs (@CityofAltamonte) May 5, 2021

Red Hot & Boom typically takes place at Crane Roost Park to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

Events are slowly coming back as more people get vaccinated, including concerts that are being planned for 100% capacity. Last month, the Amway Center announced country music star Kane Brown will make a stop in Orlando in December.

The Amway Center said as of the current schedule, Brown will be the second musical guest to perform at the venue since the pandemic started in 2020.