Kane Brown returning to Amway Center to play concert at 100% capacity

Now that COVID-19 vaccinations are in full swing, it looks like concerts are making their return.

Country music superstar Kane Brown’s new Blessed & Free North American Tour will make a stop in Orlando in 2021, the Amway Center announced.

[TRENDING: Some vaccines more effective than others? | Ranking Disney World rides: Here’s the list | DeSantis gets J&J jab]

The multi-platinum, five-time AMA entertainer is performing in 29 NBA basketball arenas with the Amway Center stop on Dec. 3.

Ad

The Amway Center said as of the current schedule, Brown will be the second musical guest to perform at the venue since the pandemic started in 2020. The first show will be Banda MS in September.

All shows are being planned at 100% capacity, Amway Center officials said, adding that more concerts are being booked by promoters now that more people are getting COVID-19 vaccines.

The tour, which also features Jordan Davis and Restless Road, kicks off Oct. 1 in Sacramento.

Brown is known to be a lifelong basketball fan and has played in the NBA celebrity All-Star game.

Tickets for the Orlando show go on sale Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. Fans can register for pre-sale tickets between now and April 15 at 9:30 p.m. at kanebrownlive.com.