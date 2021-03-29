Electric Daisy Carnival returning to Orlando in November

The Electric Daisy Carnival set to take place in Orlando in 2020 was just one of many events cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time the 2020 event was canceled, organizers hoped for its return in 2021, and it looks like it’s happening.

Founder and CEO of Insomnia Pasquale Rotella said in a Facebook post, “We reunite at #EDCOrlando Nov. 12+13+14, 2021.”

Tinker Field will light up and pulse with dance music from Nov. 12-14, 2021.

According to the event’s website, presale tickets are already sold out, but those wanting to still attend can put their name on a waitlist here.

It is not known if capacity will be limited and social distancing enforced, as information on the event website is limited.

For more information, visit orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com/.