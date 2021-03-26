2 dogs battling cancer at Orange County shelter need forever homes

Two dogs, both battling cancer, are in need of forever homes as shelter life is not how they should spend their days.

Orange County Animal Services put out a plea to the community to help the dogs as the canines battle cancer.

“We recognize this is a big ask from our community, but we believe there are people out there for both Ann and Mazi,” said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services “We’re hoping people see this message and step forward, willing to take a chance on these dogs that will undoubtedly have medical expenses and that may not live for years and years. Whatever time they have left, we want them to feel safe and loved.”

Ann arrived at the shelter March 2 with two younger dogs, which are suspected to be her puppies, after being on the loose in Lake Nona for several days, the shelter said in a news release.

Ann is estimated to be 7 years old and weighs 45 pounds. She will likely need several surgeries to remove her cancer, which is in the form of multiple mammary masses that often develop in unspayed female pets, according to shelter officials.

“Ann was very affectionate toward all people, crawling into laps and licking faces with wiggling, loose body language,” said the shelter’s behavior coordinator, Candice Scheibel.

Ann has shown some hesitation when meeting new dogs in the shelter environment, so the shelter is recommending she be introduced slowly to resident pets in her future home.

Mazi returned to the Orange County shelter on March 9, marking his eighth visit since 2016. The shelter said most of his returns are a result of housing restrictions and being unwelcome by property owners.

Mazi weighs in at 70 pounds and is 5 years old. Due to his lack of interest in dogs at the shelter, the staff recommended he be in a home without other dogs or a home with calm dogs.

The shelter veterinarians biopsied Mazi’s swollen lymph nodes, which revealed lymphoma. He will likely need chemotherapy treatment, shelter staff said.

“Mazi’s story is heartbreaking,” said Summers. “This dog was a puppy when he first came to us back in 2016 and we have watched him be let down time and time again. It’s difficult enough for a large, adult dog to find a home, and now he has the added struggle of having cancer. It’s time his luck turns around and he finally finds that person who will love and care for him like he has always deserved.”

Anyone interested in Ann or Mazi should contact the shelter at animalservices@ocfl.net.