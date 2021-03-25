Crews rescue man and his dog from fire at Orlando outdoor furniture store

Crews rescued a man and his dog from a fire at an Orlando outdoor furniture store, according to the fire department.

It is believed a power line fell outside of the Sunbrite Outdoor Furniture store on Irene Street Wednesday night causing the exterior of the building to catch on fire, according to investigators.

Fire crews said a man and his dog were inside the building at the time.

Firefighters had to rescue the man and his dog from the building, according to investigators.

The dog and the man were not injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.