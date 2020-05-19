Red Hot and Boom fireworks show in Altamonte canceled due to pandemic

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Central Florida’s largest fireworks show became the latest Fourth of July event to be canceled due to the coronavirus Tuesday when Altamonte Springs officials announced Red Hot and Boom would not happen this year.

The fireworks show and entertainment event held on July 3 draws around 250,000 people to Cranes Roost park. City Manager Franklin Martz said because they cannot ensure the safety of those visitors with that many people, they made the decision to cancel.

“We will move our entertainment to our social media platforms. We will be back with Red Hot and Boom next year. It was a really hard decision, but it is important for leaders to make the harder right decision than the easier wrong decision. We must lead by example,” Martz said in an email.

Fireworks shows in Orlando at Lake Eola Park and in Volusia County have also been canceled due to the virus.