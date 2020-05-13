New Smyrna Beach postpones Fourth of July fireworks show

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – The New Smyrna Beach City Commission voted to postpone its Fourth of July fireworks show Tuesday, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made during the council’s third virtual meeting as part of another round of preventative measures to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

County leaders said the fireworks show would be postponed until further notice. Labor Day was discussed as a potential alternative celebration date.

During its four-hour meeting, the council also approved reopening its Farmers Market in front of City Hall on May 23 under CDC safety guidelines. Playgrounds and public restrooms are closed through May 31.

People can watch a replay of the meeting on the City of New Smyrna Beach’s official YouTube channel here.

On Tuesday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer also announced the cancellation of the city’s Fireworks at the Fountain.