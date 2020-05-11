Volusia offering up to $1,500 per month in mortgage assistance

DeLAND, Fla. – Struggling homeowners in Volusia County can now sign up for mortgage assistance.

Starting Monday morning, the county will start accepting applications for up to three months of assistance, up to $1,500 a month.

Homeowners must be below the median income for the area in which they live and they have to prove they’ve suffered a loss in income due to the coronavirus pandemic

For all the details and to apply, visit Volusia.org.