68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Volusia offering up to $1,500 per month in mortgage assistance

Homeowners must proved they’ve suffered loss in income due to coronavirus

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Volusia County, Coronavirus, Money, Business, Mortgage
(AP Photo/David Goldman)
(AP Photo/David Goldman) (Copyright 2020 Associated Press)

DeLAND, Fla. – Struggling homeowners in Volusia County can now sign up for mortgage assistance.

Starting Monday morning, the county will start accepting applications for up to three months of assistance, up to $1,500 a month.

Homeowners must be below the median income for the area in which they live and they have to prove they’ve suffered a loss in income due to the coronavirus pandemic

For all the details and to apply, visit Volusia.org.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: