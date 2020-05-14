Orange City cancels summer fireworks show, donates money to food pantry

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – The Orange City Council voted Tuesday to cancel its Fireworks and Fun independence event this summer, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Fireworks and Fun had been scheduled for June 27.

The city said it will donate $10,000, a large portion of the money it will save by not hosting the event, to the Orange City United Methodist Church for its daily food pantry to serve the community.

“It wasn’t easy to cancel our annual fireworks; it’s such a great time for everyone, but there isn’t a safe way to do it this year," Mayor Gary Blair said. “When Vice Mayor O’Connor brought up the idea of donating the funds to Orange City United Methodist Church, the council agreed that is what our community needs right now.”

The church, at 396 E. University Ave., has seen close to a 300% increase in the need for groceries since the pandemic started. The church gives away groceries, one bag per family per week, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon and every third Saturday.