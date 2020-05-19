Fourth of July fireworks show in DeLand to be rescheduled

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand’s Fourth of July fireworks show is the latest to be canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Bob Apgar said in a news release that staff members made the recommendation Monday night to postpone the Firecracker Festival until social distancing guidelines are loosened.

“As our cities, states and nation begin to reopen, we have to continue to consider the health and well-being of our community members,” Apgar said. “This was the right decision as we all need to avoid large gatherings. We’re looking forward to a time when we are all able to gather safely to celebrate our great country.”

Labor Day weekend is one of the dates being considered for the rescheduled event. Plans will be released once they are finalized.

In Orlando, the annual Fireworks at the Fountain will be replaced with a pre-recorded fireworks compilation aired on News 6.

Orange City has also canceled its show while Deltona and New Smyrna Beach plan to postpone their events.