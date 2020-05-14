Deltona postpones 4th of July fireworks show

DELTONA, Fla. – Deltona Mayor Heidi K. Herzberg said the 4th of July fireworks show has been postponed amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Herzberg said the show may happen in September.

She wants to make it clear the show is not canceled.

Orlando’s 4th of July fireworks show at Lake Eola has been canceled.

The fireworks show in Orange City has been canceled.

The 4th of July Fireworks show in New Smyrna Beach has been postponed.

The fireworks show in Edgewater has been canceled, so has the show in Cocoa.