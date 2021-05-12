Fourth of July fireworks show to return to New Smyrna Beach this year

The Fourth of July fireworks show will return to New Smyrna Beach this year, according to the city commission.

The fireworks show was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event this year will return to Riverside Park.

The city commission was considering displaying the fireworks from the local airport and having guests watch from a sports complex nearby.

On Tuesday, the city commission decided to return to Riverside Park for the show.

Back in 2019, food trucks were parked along Riverside Drive and live music was played for the event.

The fireworks show started at 9:15 p.m. for the 2019 event.

Altamonte Springs recently announced the city will not have a fireworks show at Cranes Roost Park this year.