CONE, COMPUTER MODELS, UPDATES: Florida remains in projected path of Tropical Storm Elsa

ORLANDO, Fla. – Where or where will Elsa go?

Tropical Storm Elsa continues to churn at a rapid pace, with nearly all of Florida in the projected cone of uncertainty.

As of Friday morning, center of Tropical Storm Elsa was 70 miles east-southeast of Barbados, moving west-northwest near 28 mph.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph, with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast over the next 12 to 24 hours, followed by little change in strength.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center of the storm. Storms become hurricanes when sustained winds reach 74 mph.

On its current track, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday morning, move across the eastern Caribbean Sea later Friday and then take aim near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba.

Here is the 5 a.m. advisory and forecast track for #Elsa from the National Hurricane Center. pic.twitter.com/nI74kqmfZj — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 2, 2021

Although most of Florida is in Elsa’s projected path, her direction early next week remains uncertain. Most computer models show Elsa in the Gulf of Mexico, near South Florida, early Tuesday, with a landfall Wednesday in the Big Bend. A few models show Elsa riding up the east coast of Florida. More will be known in the coming days.

The next named storm will be called Fred.

